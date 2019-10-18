Halloween is right around the corner. We're putting together a list of Halloween and fall festival events going on this October in the Local 6 area.
Kentucky
|Event
|Host
|When
|Where
|More details
|Fall Festival
|Concord United Methodist Church
|5 p.m. - 7p.m., Oct. 27
|5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
|https://www.concord.church/
|Halloween Pub Crawl featuring "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
|Downtown Paducah
|Beginning at 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|Registration at Finkle’s Building at 200 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
|Benefits Project Pomona https://halloweenpubcrawl.ticketspice.com/halloween-pub-crawl
|Howl-O-Ween "Who Dun It?"
|Friends of Land Between the Lakes
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|LBL Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz
|https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Howl-O-Ween-2019.pdf
|Monster Mash 5K Bash Fun Run and 1K Walk
|The Carson Center
|1:30 p.m. registration, 2:30 p.m. pet parade/costume contest, 3 p.m. race start for runners, 3:10 p.m. race start for walkers
|100 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
|https://thecarsoncenter.org/events/2nd-annual-monster-mash-5k-bash
Illinois
|Trunk or Treat
|Fort Massac State Park
|4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|1308 East 5th St., Metropolis
|https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/calendar/Pages/Fort-Massac-Trunk-or-Treat.aspx
|Trek n' Treat
|Giant City State Park
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 26
|235 Giant City Road, Makanda
|https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Event/Pages/GiantCity.aspx
Missouri
|Haunted Hall of Horror
|Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m., Oct. 25, 26 and Halloween night
|A.C. Brase Arena
|https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/haunted_hall_of_horror
|Halloween Hoopla
|City of Cape Girardeau
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Shawnee Park Center
|https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/halloween_hoopla