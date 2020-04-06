PADUCAH - It's been a couple of weeks now that you and your families are cooped up inside of your homes. Some of you may be bored, but there's much you can do with your kids! Get creative with them, put on your aprons and start cooking.
We have some breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes you can jot down.
Breakfast:
Egg muffins: quick, easy and healthy recipe. All you'll need
-Eggs
-Vegetables like peppers, spinach or kale
-Add in cheese or whatever else you’d like
Whisk everything together. Spray the muffin pan with oil or butter, pour it in and cook it for about 10-15 minutes.
Fruit skewers:
-Skewers
-Fruit of your choice, you can use strawberries oranges or blueberries
Cut into small pieces and place on.
Peanut butter protein balls:
-Oatmeal
-Nut of your choice, like almonds or walnuts
-Cinnamon
-Nut butter of your choice
-Honey
Separate the dry ingredients from the wet, and start rolling them into balls. You can add whatever ingredients you think would be good, like coconut flakes or cranberries. Stick them in the fridge and you can eat them within 20-30 minutes.
Lunch:
Sandwich pizza: This is a different and easy kind of pizza to make with your kids.
-Sandwich bread of your choice
-Marinara sauce
-Cheese
-Pepperoni
-Veggies of your choice, anything else you’d like to top your pizza with
Cook for about 15 minutes at 450 F.
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches: A classic. It never gets old no matter how old you are. If you have cut outs, you can make some fun shapes and get creative with it.
Mac N’ Cheese:
Healthier version, no powdered cheese or preservatives. If you look for the right ingredients – you can pay the same cheap price.
-Shell pasta
-Cheese of your choice
-Milk
Dinner:
Gnocchi:
- Two large russet potatoes
- ¼ cup of a lightly beaten egg
- One cup of all-purpose flour
- Sea salt
Peel the potatoes, boil them in water until their soft, mash them and combine the flour and egg. Mix together until the dough is moist. You can put it in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour. Pour out some flour and start cutting the dough into small pieces, you can place the small pieces against the tines of a fork to get this look. Boil some water, pour them in and in about ten minutes they will float up when they’re ready. You can have them with pesto, tomato sauce, or even just butter and olive oil. They’re fun to make and they’re delicious.
Mashed potatoes:
-Potatoes
-Milk
This is a healthier version you can stick to. You can do without butter, eggs and cheese if you don’t have any.
Zoodles: zucchini noodles
You’ll need a courgetti – a tool that cuts the zucchini.
You can just stir fry this for 10-15 minutes, add some tomato sauce and it'll taste just like pasta.