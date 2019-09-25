Watch again

PADUCAH - Less than 5 percent of adults in the United States exercise for 30 minutes every day – but that is all it takes to improve your health and lower your risk of developing certain diseases.

For many women, looking after others is just in our nature. From taking care of children, aging parents, or working a tough schedule, sometimes that can be stressful. Sometimes those busy schedules lack of self-care, compromising our health.

Tuesday is National Women's Health and Fitness Day, and organizations across the country are encouraging women to take control of their health, to be more active, and to learn facts on how to stay healthy.

All you need is a good pair of shoes and clothes to move around in. Working out can be easy, and you can do it from home. You just need to dedicate your time and effort.

If you want to try shadow boxing, here are some of the basic steps:

Get in the correct stance and punch slowly for 1 minute. You can use any punch you like for this warm-up. Flex your arm muscles and make the movements as slow and deliberate as possible.

Punch into the air for 3 straight minutes at any speed. Set a timer for three minutes. Do the same punches as your warm-up, or use any combination you like.

Add in footwork. While the timer is running, incorporate lunges, squatting, or hopping between feet. You should act like you’re following your “opponent” around the ring. Footwork and hopping increases the intensity of this cardiovascular workout.

You can check to see if your local health departments, hospitals or health clubs are hosting an event for National Women's Health and Fitness Day.

Energy Fitness in Paducah is offering a free class and training session if you sign up today.