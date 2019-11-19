MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a car theft suspect.
Video surveillance captured a man stealing from unlocked cars in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 16.
The thefts happened in the Lone Oak area. At least one firearm was taken from an unlocked car.
The sheriff's department is reminding people to lock their cars and not leave valuables, such a firearms, in cars overnight.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.