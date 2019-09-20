PADUCAH - Paws for celebration!
The McCracken County Humane Society is inviting you to their annual event to give their adorable cats and dogs a forever home.
These sweet faces are part of the more than 40 pets at the humane society. Executive director, Terry Vannerson, says it's more than just housing these animals – the humane society cares for them and provides animals with the care they need.
“Animal welfare is a real difficult job,” Vannerson said. “It's emotional, it’s rewarding, but I don't think the public or community realizes the shape these animals come to us. It is a place where the neglected can come and the abuse can come. It takes a lot, they don't just come here and we put them out on the floor, they have to be healthy.”
The event will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the McCracken County Humane Society -- 4000 Coleman Road. There will also be live entertainment, food, desserts and refreshments, and activities for kids like bounce houses and face painting.
Everyone is invited, and encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Pet owners are asked to leave them at home so they can meet the adoptable pets at the event.