PADUCAH -- Every year there seems to be some kind of unique item at Barbecue on the River.
This year, it is looking like that item is the Red's Doughzilla.
The Catering Company in Paducah posted a preview of the Red's Doughzilla on their Facebook page.
Much like the name implies, it is a barbecue sandwich using Red's doughnuts as the buns.
Red's Doughzilla will be available at booth 9.
Barbecue on the River starts Thursday, September 26, and runs through Saturday, September 28.
Money raised by The Catering Company will go towards Prospects Baseball.
