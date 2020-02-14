STOCKTON, CA -- Valentine's Day is extra-special for one purple heart recipient.
104-year-old Major Bill White was hoping to gather about 100 Valentine's Day cards to add to his scrapbook collection.
Well, he did that and more. White received more than 300,000 personal messages and thank you notes from around the world.
Thousands of handwritten cards, balloons, flowers, and even boxes of chocolate for Valentine's Day.
He even received a thank you note from the White House, signed by President Donald Trump himself.
White says he's overwhelmed with gratitude.
If you'd like to send White a Valentine's Day card, you can mail it to:
Operation Valentine
ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)
The Oaks at Inglewood
6725 Inglewood Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207