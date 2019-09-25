PADUCAH — It's National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Wednesday, West Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted a celebration with Mexican dances, mask painting and Hispanic cuisine.
The event was free and open to the public. Organizers also welcomed students from Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield high schools, saying its important for them to learn about all cultures.
"We believe here students who are engaged are successful, and by exposing them to different cultures and different events they have on campus, they're likely to succeed," WKCTC Spanish professor Carolyn Perry said.
National Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. WKCTC will host other activities in the coming weeks, including:
An exhibit of photographs of Mask of Michoacán is up in the Paducah School of Art and Design Alcove Gallery through Oct. 15. The gallery's hours are Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday,10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Kitchens Café is offering weekly Hispanic Specials through Oct. 11, featuring dishes inspired by cuisine from Spain, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Puerta Rico. The cafe is at 905 Harrison St. It's hours are Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The WKCTC's Matheson Library has a display of Hispanic resources and will have free coffee and Hispanic refreshments from 8 a.m. until noon. on Oct. 7.
Culinary arts showcase is scheduled for Oct. 3, 11 a.m. - noon, in the WKCTC Anderson Technical Building Bistro. WKCTC culinary arts students of Chef Erik Engelland and Spanish students of Señora Carolyn Perry are collaborating to focus on the Spanish tradition of tapas. The menu will feature serrano ham fritters, chorizo stuffed dates, Seville style gazpacho, garlic shrimp skewers, and more Reservations are required by Sept. 30 and can be sent to carolyns.perry@kctcs.edu.