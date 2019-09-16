Watch again

PADUCAH — The Paducah Tilghman High School head cheerleading coach has been arrested. Superintendent Donald Shively says the coach sent a sexually explicit image to a group of students.

Paducah Tilghman High School head cheerleading coach David Wade, 43, was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Shively says Wade has been head coach for at least six years and has had no previous issues with discipline.

Local 6 has obtained what appear to be images from a text message thread between Wade and Paducah cheerleaders.

In a news release sent Monday evening, the Paducah Police Department says cheerleaders reported to school counselors that they received a message from Wade Monday morning that contained a video of a an unknown man masturbating.

That text went out at at 8:27 a.m. Monday. By 8:50 a.m., school counselors had it. By 9:19 a.m., it was reported to Paducah police. By 11:51 a.m., the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Shively says their first priority is students' safety.

The police department says Wade deleted the message and asked those who received it to delete it, too. Wade is also accused of trying to hide his phone from detectives.

Police say Wade admitted he sent the video, but said he didn't mean to send it to the cheerleaders.

Wade was arrested Monday afternoon and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.

The police department says it is continuing to investigate, and detectives are working closely with the McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to determine whether additional charges will be filed.