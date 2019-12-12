BROOKPORT, IL — With Christmas just two weeks away, a lot of kids are busy writing letters to Santa. But there is someone more local who you can also send positive messages to.
That person is Brookport Elementary student Malena Angles. Last year, doctors diagnosed her with multicystic dysplastic kidney, a condition that meant her kidney did not develop properly while she was in the womb.
"Her left kidney stopped developing at three months, and her right kidney is full of cysts," explained Malena's mom, Tyra.
Last September, the day after her 11th birthday, Malena's family learned her kidney is so damaged that she needs a transplant. Malena has stage 4 chronic kidney disease. Stage 5 is kidney failure.
"It's not fair. I'm not going to lie; it's not fair. But she's strong, and she's a fighter," said Tyra.
To lift Malena's spirits, her family is asking people to send her Christmas cards, because of how much she enjoys the holiday.
"She starts decorating at midnight on Halloween. She loves Christmas," said Tyra.
"The one thing I like is giving people stuff and food," added Malena.
As of Wednesday, Malena already received 16 Christmas cards from people in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia.
"These are a lot of cards! And I didn't know if people would give them," said Malena. "I just thought they would read it. And it's just the best."
There's even more good news. Malena's 17-year-old cousin, Emily Parmer, has O-negative blood type. That means she's a universal donor. Emily has already volunteered to give a kidney to Malena.
"She's always been a little mini me, following me around, and we always did stuff together," said Emily. "We called them her kidney beans, because she has to water her kidney beans. So, when she figured out that she had everything going on, she found out I was going to be the one donating, she just immediately started calling me her bean buddy from that point on."
Emily said the next step is for her to get a blood work done in January. She will then get a full medical workup before the transplant can be scheduled. She hopes to undergo the surgery next summer, after she graduates from Massac County High School.
If you would like to give a Christmas card to Malena, please sent it to:
Malena B. Angles
PO Box 90
Brookport, Illinois 62910.