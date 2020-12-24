Gusty winds and partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the lower 30s.
...Very Cold Wind Chills Expected Late Tonight and Christmas Morning... Sharply colder air will continue to pour into our region tonight into Christmas Day, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Actual air temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and early Christmas morning. The apparent temperature or wind chill is expected to fall into the single digits to around zero. Remember to dress in layers and cover your head and hands. Provide proper shelter for pets and farm animals.
- Funeral arrangements set for the Milliken family
- Moderna vaccinations begin at Baptist Health Paducah, Marion VA Medical Center
- Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand
- Atomic Center sets soft opening date for after Christmas
- Autopsy results for four killed in shooting at a home in Graves County
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless reflects on her term during final days in office
- Pastor shares impact of loss after family of 4 dies in shooting
- Domestic violence centers seeing more severe cases with holidays and pandemic
- Where is Santa? Track his journey across the globe with NORAD's Santa tracker
