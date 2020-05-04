CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday addressed churches that are going against the state's restrictions against mass gatherings by holding in-person services.
In particular, multiple media outlets have reported that Beloved Church in Lina, Illinois, defied the governor's restrictions by holding an in-person service on Sunday. The Associated Press reports that dozens of people attended that service.
That church, which is northwest of Chicago, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday claiming Pritzker's stay-at-home order violates the First Amendment. A federal judge rejected the church's request on Sunday, because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Associated press reports (click here to read the judge's order).
Speaking during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus outbreak, Pritzker stressed the temporary nature of the restrictions. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on May 30.
Regarding faith leaders, Pritzker said: "Keeping your parishioners safe is the most important thing that you can do. Our leadership matters here, and we're not stopping you from praying. We're not stopping you from connecting with your parishioners. What we are trying to stop is the spread of this invisible killer."
Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,994 new COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as 63 additional deaths. The public health agency said the new numbers bring the total number of cases to date to 61,499. As of Sunday, at total of 2,618 people have died in connection to the illness in Illinois.