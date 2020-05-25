PADUCAH — Some churchgoers in Kentucky headed back to their church buildings for the first time in months on Sunday.
While churches are able to open up, services aren't quite how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It's been months since people sat in the pews, and now that West End Baptist Church is back open, Katie Alvey is thrilled to see her church family again.
"Just seeing your friends and your loved ones that you hadn't seen for a while," Alvey said. "It's just really great to be able to be with the people and share God's word."
The church has little reminders to make sure attendees are staying safe, like a sign to remind them to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another.
Digital media coordinator Caleb Buford said every other pew is roped off to ensure social distancing.
The church highly recommends members wear masks, and they will provide one if you don't have one.
"Loving people is to make sure that we care about other people's health," Buford said. "And so that's part of the reason we took all these precautions. It's because while we're worshiping God, we always want to make sure that we are loving the people that are doing it with us as well."
There's also hand sanitizer available at the church doors, and all surfaces are sanitized before and after each service. Alvey said she's glad those measures are in place.
But, she said she hopes things get return to normal, and people focus on their faith.
For her, Sunday's fellowship was a great start.
West End Baptist Church is not having Sunday school or children's church at this time. There will also be no Wednesday or Sunday night service.