PADUCAH-The Paducah City Commission had their first reading of an ordinance to approve a contract with Commonwealth Economics at Tuesday's meeting. The contract will let the city pay Commonwealth Economics to get them through the final steps of the TIF district approval by the state, but it comes at a cost of $43,824.80. Mayor Brandi Harless says Commonwealth Economics is uniquely poised to help the city.
"The guy who founded Commonwealth Economics actually helped write the state legislation, so we felt like they were the experts who could actually get us through," Harless said. "We introduced an ordinance to support an extension of that contract to get us through the TIF approval. Hopefully by the beginning of next year."
Commissioner Brenda McElroy addressed the almost $44,000 the city would be giving to Commonwealth Economics.
"It looks like we're spending a lot of money, and we're not getting a lot of benefit from it yet, but we will," McElroy says.
Jim Arndt, Paducah's City Manager, laid out how the city can get that money back.
"Any funds that you expend for the creation of the district are reimbursable though the increment generated in the district," Arndt says. "I refer to these as first roots, we can claim first roots and get that money back for what we put into the district."
One major aspect of the TIF district is the City Block Project, which includes plans for a downtown hotel. Mayor Harless says it's too early to know what it will look like.
"We're still in the preliminary development agreement phase," Harless says. "Hopefully in the new year we'll start to see some of those details be fleshed out from the developer. Then the commission will start negotiating with what that might look like."
The City Commission will vote on the ordinance to authorize the contract at their next meeting on December 17th. You can read a full copy of the contract below.