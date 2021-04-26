LOUISVILLE, KY — Louisville city leaders are addressing the Department of Justice's announcement about launching an investigation into the policing policies of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
This comes 13 months after officers of the department killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment as they served a no-knock warrant.
Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Sheilds, and Metro Council President David James are speaking at the news conference.
That investigation will determine whether the police department engages in a pattern or practice of policing that violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.