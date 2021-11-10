PADUCAH — More renovation is happening in Paducah’s Midtown neighborhood.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started work Monday at the Lone Oak Road/Labelle Street intersection with Broadway Street and Buckner Lane in Paducah.
But this isn't the first improvement that the area has seen over the years.
City commissioners we spoke to say the renovations in Midtown inspire growth throughout the city.
“That’s a really exciting area for our city," Paducah City Commission Member Sandra Wilson says. "Lot of growth going on there."
Right now, there's construction to help make the intersection in front of the Coke Plant more accessible for pedestrians.
City commissioners say it encourages Midtown to be a more walkable destination.
"You could live in that area, walk to your church, your bank, your grocery, out to eat, to the brewery, shopping," Wilson says.
But that isn't the first renovation project in Midtown in recent years.
The Coke Plant sat vacant for decades and now, the building is thriving with businesses occupying the space, including Mellow Mushroom and Sprocket.
FNB Bank established a place in Midtown, and development is also happening across the street from the bank that will eventually house other tenants.
The innovation and construction is making the area even more attractive for locals.
City commissioners also say that Midtown's renovations help spur on improvements in Paducah as a whole.
"It's been inspiring," City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson says. "It has been, I think, a little momentum to actually get in there and do some things on the Southside."
City commissioners tell us that the Midtown area is a reflection of 2020 census data — more people have been moving into the city. They say it's a sign for good things to come.
For those driving the intersection in front of the Coke Plant, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there may be some delays, so make sure to keep that in mind for your daily commute.