PADUCAH — Visitors no longer have to wear a mask or practice social distancing inside Paducah City Hall.
Monday's announcement from the city was made following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most indoor settings.
The other changes include opening all departments in the building and making them available for walk-ins. City Manager Jim Arndt said the city wanted to get back to serving the community in a safe way.
Masks are still available the the city hall foyer for anyone who wants one. People who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.
"We're excited about being able to step out of the pandemic," Arndt said. "And basically we've done a really good job of adhering as a community to the standards set forth by the CDC and the governor's office. And really just excited that we've made so much progress."
The city is lifting restrictions in city hall before Gov. Andy Beshear fully lifts the state mask mandate on June 11 because they believe they can comply with the CDC guidance while serving the community safely.
A sign outside local business Paducah Beer Werks says if you haven't been vaccinated, you must wear a mask inside the building. Owner Todd Blume said the only concern is the inability to really tell which customers have been vaccinated.
"It's almost made it impossible for us to really enforce the mask mandate, because it's if you've been vaccinated," Blume said. "We can't really say, 'Have you been vaccinated? Oh, OK. You're good.' That's kind of hard to do when customers are coming in."
Blume said Paducah Beer Werks will lift its mask requirement when the state mandate is lifted on June 11. All employees have been vaccinated, so they won't be required to mask up either.
Arndt said he's glad to see the city is returning to more normal operations. Seating restrictions in the Paducah City Commission Chamber are also no longer in place. But, the board of commissioners is asking anyone attending an in-person meeting to be fully vaccinated.
Blume said Paducah Beer Werks is still deciding if it will reopen bar seating by June 11.