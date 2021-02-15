MARION, IL — Emergency crews found the body of a city employee in a treated water plant in Marion, Illinois Sunday morning. The city released a statement, shared by the Marion Illinois Police Department, confirming the news.
The city said at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning a City of Marion employee went missing at the City's Wastewater Treatment Plant. Emergency crews responded and at about 10 a.m. crews located a body. The release said the body was found in one of the treated water ponds.
An investigation is ongoing. The name of the employee has not been released.