MAYFIELD, KY -- The city of Mayfield celebrated their first ever Juneteenth celebration Friday.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the anniversary of the official ending of slavery in the United States.
The holiday has been celebrated for years across the country, but high racial tensions have across the nation have more communities celebrating today.
In Mayfield, people spent the night playing games, having discussions centered around racial inequality and most importantly having a good time.
The event is taking place during a pandemic, but that didn't stop a large crowd from showing.
Crystal Fox, an organizer of the event is aware of the pandemic, but fighting racism is what she's thinking about.
"This is a way bigger fight than COVID, you know this is going to change America, you know we want this to be incorporated into a federal holiday for African Americans so, I think us coming together, all across the U.S. today will show them that this should be recognized as a federal holiday." said Fox.
Food was served and hand sanitizer was distributed to the attendees.
Visitors were urged to wear a mask if they chose to come.
Along with all the activities, tables were set up for voter registration.