PADUCAH — The City of Paducah teamed up with the Horizon Media Group to redesign the city website, and it has officially gone online.
In a Monday release about the website launch, the city says the revamped site is meant to give community members "a more efficient digital experience."
"The website has bold imagery of Paducah locations, a clean layout with icons, and a simplified navigation structure along with a focus on various online services," the release explains.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said in a statement included in the release, “We are in the digital age which requires a significant presence online to build recognition. A government website is the community's landing place where citizens need to be able to quickly find information about services and their elected officials."
He says the site is a "crucial tool" for the city to connect with their citizens.
City Manager Daron Jordan explained they were working to make doing business with the city as easy and efficient as possible.
The site was last redesigned in 2015, the release explains, and approximately 54 percent of its traffic comes from mobile devices.
That's why the new site has a mobile-friendly, responsive design, which the city says makes for easier viewing on tablets and smartphones.
According to the release, some of the website features include:
Online property-tax payment
- Paducah's 311 service request portal
- Online reservation system for Parks and Recreation facilities and activities
- Feature stories on the homepage
- Popular links on the bottom of each page
- Comprehensive link to online services
- Contact form to receive City news by email
Anyone who has bookmarked the website as a favorite may need to check and reconnect their links, the city explained, as the new design may have caused the link to break. Additionally, pages will continue to updated in the coming weeks.
If you encounter a broken link on the website, contact Communications Manager Pam Spencer at pspencer@paducahky.gov or (270) 444-8669.