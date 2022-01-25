PADUCAH — In years past, the city of Paducah has footed the bill to set up the dome used for AQS QuiltWeek. But this year, that's not the case.
The dome is a crucial piece of infrastructure to put on AQS QuiltWeek. The cost is going to fall on the Paducah Convention Center now, and will come at a higher price. The convention center says the city normally budgets $15,000, but it will cost the convention center as much as $23,000 just to put the dome up.
The city and the convention center used to have an agreement where the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center Corporation, the board that oversees the convention center, would have ownership of the dome, with the city handling setup and breakdown of the structure. However, that agreement wasn't in writing; it was only verbal.
The city also has the resources to set up the tent and break it down by using city workers and equipment. A letter sent to the convention center from former City Manager Jim Arndt explains why they're not covering the cost anymore.
Here's what the letter says:
The next step for the convention center and its board is finding out how they'll put up the nearly 38,000-square-foot facility.
Michelle Campbell, director of the convention center, says that will not affect AQS QuiltWeek in any way. They plan on moving forward and bringing the event back this year.
Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan says he and Mayor George Bray will meet with AQS QuiltWeek representatives privately on Tuesday to discuss solutions for the dome in the future.
AQS QuiltWeek will be held April 27-30. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.