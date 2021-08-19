PADUCAH — New buildings and neighborhoods continue to expand where open grass and trees once stood in the west Paduch area. Paducah and McCracken County officials said this is just the beginning for the area.
"People locate out in that area, whether they're in the city or the county, they're naturally gonna’ want to go to that area," said Paducah Mayor George Bray.
Bray said the growth is due to investments in roads, places to shop, nice places to live, and ample land.
"That's an area that's ripe for growth. There's plenty of land available for people to buy houses. There's plenty of land available for people to build businesses to relocate," Bray said.
The city of Paducah has a particular interest in the west side of Paducah, because it’s able to annex businesses like Menards, a home improvement store, and Finish Line Car Wash.
These businesses become part of the city instead of the county, and they bring millions of tax dollars with them.
In the last 10 years, the city of Paducah has annexed 332 acres of land.
Most were in the west Paducah area.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said annexation isn't necessarily bad for the county.
"We just have to maintain that confidence that whatever is going into the city is also beneficial to the county and not let our emotions get in the way of anything. It's all progress," Clymer said.
The open fields you see between Kentucky Oaks Mall and Barkley Regional Airport won't be there for long.
"Thirty, 40 years down the road, I see all that area developed," Bray said. "I really think it's where our future growth is."
If a resident or business is currently in west McCracken County and is annexed into west Paducah, their tax liability will increase.
If your home or business is assessed at $100,000 in west McCracken County, you have an estimated tax liability of $987.87, according to the McCracken County PVA tax calculator.
If you're annexed into the city, your tax liability will increase to $1,185.87. That's an increase of $198.