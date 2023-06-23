SAN PEDRO (KNBC) — Rescuers along the southern California Coast are working to save the lives of hundreds of sea lions and seals.
Animals at the marine mammal care center are being treated for an illness caused by an off-shore toxic algae bloom.
The algae produce a neurotoxin that accumulates in fish which are then eaten by larger animals.
Affected animals can suffer symptoms including seizures, dehydration, vomiting, aggression, and lethargy.
Rescuers say they expect numbers to increase.
CEO of Marine Mammal Care, John Warner says, “They can recover, and we can send them back to the ocean home. It just takes a lot of time, a lot of fish, a lot of fluids, and a lot of medication."