PADUCAH — Paducah's City Block project is moving forward following Wednesday's special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission. City leaders approved the development agreement with Louisville-based company Weyland Ventures. The agreement divides the downtown parking lot into three tracts of land. Weyland will buy tracts one, for the boutique hotel, and three, for the mixed use buildings. The city will keep tract two, but Weyland will develop it for a green space area and parking facility. The city will reimburse the developer for any costs on tract two.
Phase one of the project includes Weyland building a boutique hotel on tract one. The city and Weyland must hold a public meeting within the next three months to hear any public recommendations on the project. In the next six months, Weyland is required to send in its design plans. One year from now, the city will need to transfer the title for tract one to Weyland, and within three months of the title transfer Weyland will need to start construction. The hotel is expected to take 18 months to complete.
Commissioners had a heated discussion before the final vote on the project. Commissioner Richard Abraham said there's a conflict of interest with Mayor Brandi Harless being involved in negotiations for downtown projects, because she owns property in the area.
"That's a problem because, I get it because you are doing what you can do to develop downtown. You're buying property. That's great. But here's the thing, you are privy to information that most folks, the majority of people that live in this city aren't," Abraham said during the meeting. "You're briefed on, in executive sessions. You're negotiating deals for this property."
The mayor quickly denied Abraham's claims. She accused Abraham of "dragging her character through the mud."
"I'm not using the information to serve my city for my own gain. That is 100% false. My project has been completed for over two years, commissioner," Harless said to Abraham. "I don't have an investment interest in anything downtown except the project I've already completed. There is no way that that is true."
"My husband and I have invested a lot of money in our downtown, and we care about it. And we are supporters of the project just like all the other business owners that have called me are supporters of the project," Harless said.
"Absolutely, but there's a difference between you and the other business owners. Do you not understand? Do I need to read the definition of conflict of interest?" Abraham said.
The discussion continued, but finally ended when Commissioner Sandra Wilson intervened.
"Commissioner Abraham, I believe her project was completed long before this even happened. And I think this would have been a conversation that you could have had in private," Wilson said.
The project was approved with a 3-1 vote, with Abraham casting the only dissenting vote. Commissioner Gerald Watkins was not able to attend the meeting, and did not vote on the City Block agreement. Weyland is required to invest at least $12 million in the boutique hotel and $9 million for the mixed use buildings.
The city did retro-fit the commission chambers to hold in-person meetings, and did hold one in July. We've asked City Manager Jim Arndt multiple times for the cost of those renovations, but he has refused to respond to calls and texts to disclose the cost.
Abraham is running against businessman George Bray to be Paducah's next mayor. Bray participated in the public comment portion of the meeting. Bray shared his thoughts on the City Block project, and how he would handle it as mayor.
"There will be multiple points along the way where the city can influence outcomes, including the designs of green space and parking," Bray said. "There are potential long term benefits to Paducah with this project, and as Mayor I pledge to work to maximize these benefits, reduce the risk to the city, and produce the very best outcome for all the parties."
Bray and Abraham will face off in the general election in November. Bray finished the primary with just over 46% of the vote, with Abraham receiving just under 29%.