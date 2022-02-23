CHARLESTON, MO — Unity was the theme at a gathering held in Charleston, Missouri, Tuesday in the wake of a deadly mass shooting that broke out at a party over the weekend.
Sixteen people were shot in the Saturday incident. Two women were killed, and 14 other people were injured.
Leaders described Tuesday's meeting as an intervention. They want to look out for the mental health of those impacted by the deadly shooting, including children, parents and other community members.
The tragedy has upended the community of Charleston, Missouri.
Charleston NAACP President Antonio Riggens said in these times, it's important to stay unified.
"That hurts the community as a whole, 'cause everybody knows somebody and their family, so that's the main point about Charleston. We're family," said Riggens.
At the C.F. Bowden Center in Charleston, people shared their thoughts in response to the tragedy.
Riggens said his connections to the incident make it all the more painful.
"It hurts just to know what happened in your community, and to know the parents of the victims, it hurts even more," said Riggens.
The meeting was filled with solidarity. Sherri Johnson, a member of the NAACP and New Order National Human Rights Organization, said there's an ongoing price to pay because of the tragedy.
"No one's sleeping right now," said Johnson. "Everybody is paying for funerals, going to the hospitals, praying that the rest of them make it through their injuries."
The meeting focused on taking steps forward amid the chaos and heartbreak.
"So this is intervention day," said Johnson. "It's a start. It's also a start for the mental wellness of our children, of our parents, because we still have a long journey ahead of us."
And for victims' families, Riggens said the community will support them through thick and thin.
"We're here for them," said Riggens. "Charleston's here for them, and we got their back, and then they be still family."
Leaders say this isn't the last meeting they'll be hosting. They want to bring all ages and races together to end gun violence in the community.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No suspects have been taken into custody as of this report.
If you have any information about the incident, call the Charleston Department of Public Safety at 573-683-3737.