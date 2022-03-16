LYON COUNTY, KY — The community is rallying behind Lyon County's boys basketball team as they prepare to head to the state championship. Windows and store fronts are painted with purple and gold in support of their players.
Lyon County is beaming with pride and painted purple and gold. Local restaurants, banks and businesses are sporting Lyon County's colors on their windows in support. The community has been waiting 71 years for this moment.
For one local restaurant, it's personal. Some of Lyon County's basketball players work at The Joint. Kwin Schoonover is a Lyon County graduate himself and proud supporter of his fellow coworkers.
"Honestly we think they could probably win," says Schoonover.
Like many other restaurants, they're proud to have "Go Lyons" on their storefront.
"The Joint supports them all the way, which is why we have signs up on the window," says Schoonover.
Across town at Molloy's Corner, owner Rick Chidester and his cat, Curly, are long-time fans.
"We just don't have a chance to go to state very often," says Chidester.
Chidester used to coach for Lyon County before owning Molloy's Corner. While his days mostly consist of running the gas station and convenience store now, he says this isn't something he couldn't miss. Chidester is making the trip to Rupp Arena, and he's hoping for a home court advantage.
"A lot of the bigger schools don't bring a lot of people. It's the smaller schools that don't get there all the time. They're the ones that really get excited about it and send everybody," says Chidester.
What Lyon County lacks in size, they make up for in heart. Lyon County will take on John Hardin in the Sweet 16 opener Thursday at 12:30 p.m.