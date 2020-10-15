SIMPSON, IL — A local community is hoping to raise $20,000 to buy a new wheelchair for a firefighter who was paralyzed while on the job. So far, they've raised more than $15,000 of their goal.
They say when you love your job, you never work a day in your life. And John Philpott loved his job being a fireman.
"You get to help people and make a difference in their lives," said Philpott.
Philpott was a member of the Charleston, Illinois, Fire Department for seven years before he was injured on the job in 2004.
"There was a man operating a backhoe that was helping unload steel. He didn't see me and accidentally hit me with the backhoe. It broke my neck, giving me a spinal cord injury," said Philpott.
He spent seven months in the hospital recovering. When he finally went home, the once-active fireman who loved the outdoors was able to get around using a wheelchair.
His family later settled on 16 acres of land in Simpson, Illinois. The landscape is perfect for his spirit. His love for the outdoors never changed. It's not his injury that's kept him from the great outdoors. It's his chair.
"Before I was hurt, I used to hunt and fish. I was very active outdoors. I've been kind of limited to staying right here in my yard or in the house," said Philpott.
His neighbor, Joe Kapitany, hearing Philpott's desire to hunt and spend time with his youngest son, started a fundraiser to buy the former firefighter a tracked chair. Philpott said he's overwhelmed by the support.
"I'll be able to go on trails, not just for hunting. I can go hiking, fishing. I can go anywhere off road," said Philpott.
He hopes his story will encourage other people to keep moving forward.
If you're interested in donating to the fundraiser, visit the fundraiser's Facebook page. To learn more about John Philpott's story visit https://youtu.be/Fx2CalSlT5U.