PADUCAH — Beat the Heat Day at the Local 6 station wrapped up at 3 p.m. Wednesday with 193 fans donated to help people in need keep cool this summer!
While Beat the Heat Day has ended, the drive continues until July 7. You can drop fans off at any Paducah Bank location or at the Salvation Army in southern Illinois.
Before Beat the Heat Day, the drive had collected 204 fans. That means a total of 397 fans have been collected so far!
But that doesn't mean more fans aren't needed. Dangerously high temperatures in the Local 6 area this week serve as a reminder of how important it is to help people keep cool.
The donated fans are distributed by Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, the Salvation Army, Pennyrile Allied Community Services and Mayfield Needline in west Kentucky, and by the Salvation Army in Marion, Illinois.
Editor's note: This article originally reported that 181 fans were collected. The story has been updated to reflect that 12 more fans were donated later.