PADUCAH — You have less than 2 weeks to help people in need in your community beat the summer heat. How can you help? Buy a new fan and donate it to Local 6's Beat the Heat fan drive!
Just as in year's past, WPSD is hosting the annual Beat the Heat One Day Station Drop Off event! Volunteers with Paducah Bank will be in the station parking lot on Wednesday, June 29 from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to collect any fans you want to bring over. If you drop by with a new fan after 10:30 a.m., you'll also get free ice cream from the Paducah Bank WOW Wagon!
Local 6's address is 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY 42003.
If you can't make it out on Wednesday but still want to help, don't worry! The fan drive lasts now through July 8. You can donate any new fan at any Paducah Bank location or the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois until then.
Keep in mind, fans must be new and unopened in order to donate them. The fans will be distributed to families in need by local service organizations like the Salvation Army, Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Pennyrile Allied Community Services and the Mayfield Needline.
So far, over 500 fans have been donated, but we know more there are more than 500 families in our community who need help staying cool.
You can find more details about the Beat the Heat campaign, including a full list of drop off locations, by visiting our Beat the Heat page.