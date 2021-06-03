WPSD Local 6, Paducah Bank and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois are working together to help local families Beat The Heat. The goal is to collect as many fans as possible for local community service agencies to distribute to families who might not otherwise be able to afford one.
From Monday, June 7, through Friday, July 9, drop off a new fan at a Paducah Bank location in western Kentucky or the Salvation Army in southern Illinois. Local community service organizations will distribute the fans to families that need help. See the list below of participating branches and their addresses.
Thanks in advance for helping WPSD Local 6, Paducah Bank and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Beat The Heat!
Paducah Bank Locations
|Location
|Address
|Distributing Organization
|Number
|Strawberry Hill Paducah
|4575 Pecan Drive Paducah, KY
|Family Service Society
|270-443-4838
Salvation Army Illinois
Marion Service Center | 906 Tower Square Plaza Marion, IL
Salvation Army 618-993-5854
Marion Thrift Store | 906 Tower Square Plaza Marion, IL
Salvation Army 618-993-5854