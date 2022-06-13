PADUCAH — More than 60 fans have been donated so far during this year's Beat the Heat campaign. Our goal is to collect as many fans as possible to help local families keep cool during hot summer weather.
Now through July 8, you can drop off new fans at any Paducah Bank location or at the Salvation Army locations in southern Illinois.
The fans will be distributed to families in need by local service organizations like the Salvation Army, Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Pennyrile Allied Community Services and the Mayfield Needline.
And on June 29, Local 6 will host a Beat the Heat Day collection event in the station's parking lot. That day, you can drop off fans any time from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more details about fan drop off locations and the organizations that will distribute the fans, visit our Beat the Heat page.