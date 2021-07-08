PADUCAH — Just one day remains in this year's Beat the Heat fan drive, which means we really need you to give us one last push on Friday.
Will you will be out and about running errands Friday? If so, why not pick up a fan at the store and drop it off at any Paducah Bank location or at the Salvation Army in Marion, Illinois?
During Beat the Heat Day last week, we collected more than 240 fans!
Our total tonight stands at 611, but we can easily reach 700 fans before the campaign ends — with your help.
Click here to see the complete list of drop-off locations, and for more information about the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the fans to families that need help beating the heat this summer.