PADUCAH — As the heat rages on this summer, many families are in need of a fan to keep them cool. Our Beat the Heat fan drive is still happening now and today only, you can drop a fan — or several — right here at WPSD Local 6!
Volunteers with Paducah Bank will be in the Local 6 parking lot until 5:30 p.m. collecting those fans that local community service agencies will then distribute to families in our community that need help beating the heat. And if you stop by today, you'll also get free ice cream from the Paducah WOW Wagon!
The address is 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY 42003. That's across from St. Mary High School behind Mercy Health.
More than 120 fans have been donated today alone and more than 500 since the fan drive started on June 6! But we know more there are more than 500 families in our community who need help staying cool. In 2021, we collected 711 fans. Our goal this year is 800 or more, and organizers know you can help make that happen!
Paducah Bank Marketing Director Susan Guess made a live appearance this morning on Local 6 Today. She stressed how life changing the Beat the Heat fan drive is, especially this year.
Guess also told the story of one family who's already benefitting from the fans you have donated. She says a local family of five, including an infant, didn't have air conditioning in their home 2 weeks ago, when temps were over 100 degrees. They now are able to cool off with three brand new fans.
Guess noted while it was cooler than it has been this morning, summer has just started. These fan will not only help local families during this current heat wave, it'll also help families prepare for future summers.
If you can't make it out on Wednesday but still want to help, don't worry! The fan drive lasts through July 8. You can donate a new fan at any Paducah Bank location or the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois.
We're told only 4 fans have been dropped off at the Salvation Army in Marion, Illinois, so we're looking to up the number of donated fans there!
Keep in mind, fans must be new and unopened in order to donate them. The fans will be distributed to families in need by local service organizations like the Salvation Army, Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Pennyrile Allied Community Services and the Mayfield Needline.
You can find more details about the Beat the Heat campaign, including a full list of drop off locations, by visiting our Beat the Heat page.