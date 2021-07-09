PADUCAH — We want to take a moment and say a big thank you for your support during this year's Beat the Heat fan drive.
This year we collected 711 fans, which will all be donated to local nonprofits who will get them to families in need this summer.
Thursday night we challenged you to beat the goal of 700 fans, and we were able to surpass that number thanks to Larry and Jan Rudolph.
Friday, they donated 50 fans, and Paducah Bank was able to match that generous donation.
So once again, thank you to everyone who donated a fan this year. We're excited to see what next year's Beat the Heat campaign holds!