MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We may have sold all of the tickets for this year's Dream Home, but there's still more work to be done, and fun to be had, too!
A floor signing party has become a tradition with the St. Jude Dream Home, but this year it looks a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year survivors, their families, and sponsors, as well so many of the contractors who give so much of their time and talents to build this home leave their messages of hope and love, directed at both St. Jude and the children of St. Jude.