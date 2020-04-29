You could win a home. You WILL help a child with cancer.
Construction on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is underway.
Every year, we work with vendors to build and giveaway a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Only 7,500 tickets will be available. The drawing for the home will LIVE on WPSD Local 6, Sunday, August 23.
This year’s home will be in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky, just off Highway 68 near the Marshall and McCracken County line.
The home will have:
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- 3,000 sq feet
- Spacious patios in the front and backyard
- Open concept living room, kitchen and dining area
- Large bonus room above a two-car garage
- Approximate value $375,000
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will only be available for the time being on the Dream Home Website.
Unfortunately due to the current crisis with COVID-19 we are unable to sell St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets to anyone who is not a Kentucky resident. We apologize for the current restriction, and we hope you understand that abiding by the mandated regulations was the only way we could continue to help the kids of St. Jude and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.
Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:
- $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Realty - Deadline to qualify is May 15
- Two night stay in a two bedroom condo, courtesy of Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina, plus a $5,000 VISA gift card - Deadline to qualify is June 19
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy Dean OWen, CPA - Deadline to qualify is August 16
- $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card - Deadline to qualify is August 16
- $1,000 Sam's Club gift card and one-year membership, courtesy of Lsowell King Insurance - Deadline to qualify is August 16
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Signet Federal Credit - Deadline to qualify is August 16