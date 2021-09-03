PADUCAH — The winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home got to tour the home Friday.
Tracy Slemmer of Murray, Kentucky, won the home after Thursday's redraw. Friday, Tracy and his wife, Dottie, stopped by the home to see it in person.
"It's very nice. I'm very impressed with it," Tracy said.
"It's lovely," Dottie said. "She did a lovely job of designing it and decorating. It's just gorgeous." Emily Abell provided interior design for the home, and she gave the Slemmers the grand tour on Friday.
The couple toured the whole house, from the bedrooms to the bathrooms to the kitchen and living room area.
They shared what their reaction was after getting the call telling them they'd won.
"He just went to take a nap when the lady called, and I answered the phone and she was like 'Can I talk to your husband?' and I said 'He just laid down for a nap. What is this about?' She told me, and I said 'Tracy, answer the phone,' so you did get woken up from a nap."
"Yeah, I never got a nap in," Tracy said.
Tracy tells us he buys two tickets every year for the dream home.
And thank you to everyone who bought a ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home. You helped us raise $800,000 for the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.