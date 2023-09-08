PADUCAH, KY — Today one lucky person has won a home with an estimated value of $600,000. The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was at noon today Sept. 10.
Every year, WPSD Local 6 works with vendors to build and give away a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
This year’s home was built by MC Homes and is a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house located on Eagle Landing Drive in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
Each $100 ticket is a chance to win a home, and all proceeds help the children at St. Jude.
This year’s winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Sonya Ginn of Cerulean, Kentucky.
In addition to the grand prize, the following additional prizes are up for grabs:
The Tickets on Sale Prize is a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Group, brokered by EXP Realty LLC. This prize was available to those who bought their ticket by May 12. This year’s winner of the 2023 Tickets on Sale Prize is Christine Ladd of Cadiz, Kentucky.
The Early Bird Prize is a bedroom suite courtesy of Creative Interiors. It includes a king bed, two nightstands, a dresser and mirror, a chest, a mattress and box springs, two lamps, and a king comforter set. This prize is valued at $10,000 and is available to win if your ticket is purchased by July 7. This year’s winner of the 2023 Early Bird Prize is Wayne Thompson of Fulton, Kentucky.
The Bonus Prize Package is valued at $15,000. It includes a $1,000 Visa gift card, a $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card, and a Dyson V8 Vacuum, Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, I-Robot Roomba, and cleaning supplies, valued at $1,500. This prize is courtesy of Dean Owen CPA, Stanley Steemer, CC3 LLC, and Criswell Commercial Cleaning. This year’s winner of the 2023 Bonus Prize Package is Rodney Matthews of Sikeston, Missouri.
The winners were contacted by St. Jude to claim their prizes.