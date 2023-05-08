You may win a house. You will, for sure, help children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
The work for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway! Every year, we work with vendors to build and give away a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
This year’s home, built by MC Homes, will be at the Paddock at Eagle Landing, at 735 Eagle Landing Drive in Grand Rivers.
Mark your calendars: the Dream Home giveaway will be held on Sept. 10.
Tickets officially go on sale May 11. Each $100 ticket is a chance to win the home, and all proceeds help the children at St. Jude.
The house, which will be an estimated 2,500 square-feet, has an estimated value of $600,000.
The home will have four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath.
In addition to the home itself, each ticket offers a chance to win several prizes if you buy them by certain dates.
Tickets purchased by July 7 are eligible to win a $10,000 bedroom makeover courtesy of Interiors of Mayfield.
Tickets purchased by Aug. 25 are eligible to win a $1,000 VISA gift card, a $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card, a Dyson V8 Vacuum, a Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, an I-Robot Roomba and cleaning supplies, valued at $1,500. That prize is courtesy of Dean Owen CPA, Stanley Steemer, CX3 LLC and Criswell Commercial Cleaning.
To be eligible to win, you must be 18 or older and be a resident of the United States.
You are not eligible to win if you are one of the following or if you are employed by or related to anyone employed by them: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Trane, Brizo, Bosch, Shaw Floors, Kichler, MC Homes, Willett Enterprises Inc. Homes, volunteers and members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, WPSD Local 6, Froggy 103.7, Sara Gipson Realty, Creative Interiors, Dean Owen, CPA, Stanley Steemer, CX3, LLC of Paducah, or Williams, Williams & Lentz.
For more information about contest rules and limitations, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/paducah.html and click "View the terms and conditions" at the bottom of the page.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Giveaway conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kentucky Charitable Gaming License #ORG0001624.