PADUCAH — Tickets officially went on sale Thursday for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
We spent some time at the Dream Home — and on the farm to catch up with a local patient.
Hudson Pace loves driving a tractor, being far away from hospitals, needles and leukemia meds.
At 12, he was diagnosed with leukemia, and that's when he started learning about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and fundraising projects like the Dream Home.
When you're building a home, there are certain milestones you check off: pouring the foundation, getting the house under roof, putting the drywall up. It's similar when you're fighting cancer. There are similar milestones to check off, and Hudson is doing just that.
"They tell us he's over the hump," says Hudson's dad, Corey Pace. "He's past the worst. Around Christmas, Thanksgiving, that was a really, really, really tough time for us. And now that he's past that, he seems to be doing really good."
"We will continue our weekly trips until about the end of October, and then we'll get to decreased visits," says Hudson's mom, Heather Pace. "It's not necessarily once every two weeks or three weeks, but I have marked on my sheet 'decreased visits.'"
We asked the Paces if they wanted to buy the ceremonial first ticket for this year's Dream Home, and they jumped at the chance. Corey and Heather were supporters of the local Dream Home Giveaway years before their son became a patient at St. Jude. They still remember the first time they bought a dream home ticket. They had no idea how much their lives would change between then and now.
"When Corey and I first got married, we bought a ticket," Heather recalls. "But you know, until you experience it, you just don't know how much passion they have for kids. And it's just, Hudson is — and I know all of the patients are — but they are his No. 1 focus. That's what — they want to make him better, and they want a cure for cancer for all the kids. And there's just no price tag on that."
"I look at those pictures sometimes of the first night we went down there and the look on his face when they had done them. And I said, you know, he was dying that night and they saved him, and I'll never ever be able to repay them," Corey says.
In a truly selfless way, when Hudson does think about St. Jude, he thinks about other kids more than himself.
"There's lots of kids that are struggling and need their help for better medicine or improve the medicine that they already have," Hudson says.
For more information about this year's giveaway and how to buy your ticket, click here.