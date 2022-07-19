You're running out of time to buy your ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home.
As of Tuesday morning there are only 912 tickets left out of the 8,500 that were available this year.
Each ticket is $100, and if you get your ticket now before Aug. 5, you'll be put in the running for a bonus prize!
You could win a $1,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Dean Owen, CPA, a 1$,000 Stanley Steemer gift card, or cleaning appliances and supplies valued at $1,500, courtesy of CX3 LLC in Paducah.
But it isn't all just about the prizes.
All money raised through ticket sales helps children being treated for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so you know you're helping a great cause.
Visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home for more information on this year's Dream Home and how to buy your ticket.