PADUCAH — Do you have your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket yet? If not, you'd better hurry. The folks with St. Jude tell us there are only 150 tickets left!
All proceeds from each $100 ticket go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, helping children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Each ticket represents a chance to win this year's Dream Home, a 2,800-square-foot, three bedroom home in the Paddock at the Oaks subdivision in Paducah.
Construction of the home is complete, and open house tours are underway. If you want to see the house, you can stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Open house tours will run until Aug. 20.
The giveaway drawing will be held on Aug. 21.
The remaining tickets are only available online and for those who live in Kentucky. Click here to buy your ticket.
For more information about this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home.