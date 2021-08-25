PADUCAH — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will hold a redrawing for the 2021 Paducah St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. A statement released Wednesday afternoon by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital says the ticket drawn this past Sunday for the annual raffle’s top prize of a $450,000 home was not eligible.
The statement reads:
“We have completed the winner verification process, and it has been determined that the winner of the 2021 Paducah St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway house is ineligible according to the terms and conditions of the raffle. Following the Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming regulations, there will be a redraw for the house prize in the coming weeks, with details to come. We are grateful for the support of the purchaser of the ticket and the support of the community for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.”
The ticket drawn on Sunday was purchased by a grandparent, who died before the drawing, as a gift for a minor child. The terms and conditions of the contest require that ticket holders must be at least 18 years old and a living resident of the United States.
Officials for the hospital are working with the Kentucky Gaming Commission to set a date and time for the new drawing. That drawing will air on WPSD Local 6. We will let you know once the details have been worked out. All tickets previously purchased will be returned to “the hopper” for the drawing.