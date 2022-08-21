PADUCAH — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! Today, one lucky winner will win a gorgeous three bedroom, two full and two half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah.
In addition to the grand prize, the following additional prizes are up for grabs:
Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Group, brokered by EXP Realty LLC.
Early Bird Prize: A bedroom suite including a king bed, two night stands, a dresser and mirror, a chest, a mattress and box springs, two lamps and king comforter set, all valued at $10,000, courtesy of Creative Interiors.
Bonus Prize Package
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dean Owen, CPA.
- $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card.
- A Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, I-Robot Roomba and cleaning supplies, valued at $1,500, courtesy of CX3 LLC in Paducah.
Prize winners will be contacted by St. Jude to claim their prizes.
If winners do not meet eligibility requirements, the winner will be redrawn.