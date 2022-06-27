McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Time is running out for your chance to win a beautiful home and help the fight to end childhood cancer.
There are less than 2,000 tickets left for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! So far, 6,605 of the 8,500 available tickets have been sold! Tickets are only $100 a piece and we've made it easy for you to buy! Just click on this link to buy a ticket or call 1-800-382-8604.
If you buy before Aug. 5, your name will also be put in the drawing for three bonus prizes! You can learn more about the home, and those bonus prizes, by visiting our St. Jude Dream Home page.
Just like last year, this year's home is being built by MC Homes in the Paddock of the Oaks, at 121 Canter Court in McCracken County, KY. This year's home has three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms, an open floor concept plan, an expanded loft, plus an unfinished room that can be added later!