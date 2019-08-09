You could win a home. You will help a child.

The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway!

Every year, we work with vendors to build and giveaway a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can now reserve a ticket for a chance to win a brand new, beautiful home! Only 7,500 tickets will be available.

St. Jude Dream Home

This year’s home will be in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky. Click here to get directions.

  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 2,900 sq feet
  • Bonus room with optional office
  • High ceilings
  • Approximate value $375,000
 

WHERE TO GET A TICKET

At the Dream Home during an open house
800-382-8604
Dream Home Website

OPEN HOUSE

The home will be open for tours from Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, August 11.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.

 

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:

  • Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, May 10 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card,  courtesy of Sara Gipson Realty.
  • Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, June 14 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card.
  • Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Sunday, August 4 are eligible to win a natural gas fireplace with a white mantel.
  • $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of M. Dean Owen, CPA
  • Television and surround sound system, courtesy of Lowell King Insurance Service, LLC
  • $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of SIGNET FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
  • $1,000 gift card at Stanley Steemer
  • Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology, courtesy of Brizo®

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley Homestore® of Paducah and Murray.

For more information; click here.