You could win a home. You will help a child.
The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway!
Every year, we work with vendors to build and giveaway a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can now reserve a ticket for a chance to win a brand new, beautiful home! Only 7,500 tickets will be available.
This year’s home will be in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky. Click here to get directions.
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- 2,900 sq feet
- Bonus room with optional office
- High ceilings
- Approximate value $375,000
WHERE TO GET A TICKET
At the Dream Home during an open house
800-382-8604
Dream Home Website
OPEN HOUSE
The home will be open for tours from Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, August 11.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.
Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:
- Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, May 10 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Realty.
- Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, June 14 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card.
- Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Sunday, August 4 are eligible to win a natural gas fireplace with a white mantel.
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of M. Dean Owen, CPA
- Television and surround sound system, courtesy of Lowell King Insurance Service, LLC
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of SIGNET FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
- $1,000 gift card at Stanley Steemer
- Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology, courtesy of Brizo®
Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley Homestore® of Paducah and Murray.
For more information; click here.