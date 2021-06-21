PADUCAH — We have sold out of this year's 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
The four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home is being built at the Paddock at the Oaks, at 111 Canter Court, Paducah, KY 42001.
The $100 tickets first went on sale May 13.
Whether you win the home or one of the other prizes or not, you will help a child battling cancer and other pediatric diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
For more information about the home and the other prizes you could win, visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home.