PADUCAH — Less than half of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are left, but it’s not too late to buy your chance to win the brand new three-bedroom home. Whether or not you win, you will — for certain — help the children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
This year's giveaway started out with 8,500 tickets, and 5,387 tickets have been sold as of Monday morning.
The home — which will have an estimated value of $450,000 — is still under construction, but it will be completed by the time the winning ticket is drawn in August. If you buy your ticket by June 17, you'll also be entered to win the Early Bird Prize. That's a bedroom suite valued at $10,000 courtesy of Creative Interiors.
All proceeds from each $100 ticket will help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in its mission to help children battling life-threatening illnesses. If we sell all 8,500 tickets, that's $850,000 to help those children and their families!
For more information about this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, the other prizes you could win and how to buy your ticket, visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home.