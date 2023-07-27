BENTON, KY — Back-to-school season is here. Parents are spending more on supplies — an average of nearly $900 per household, according to the National Retail Federation. It's not just parents; teachers spend their own money, too, to stock their classrooms. Thursday night, Fifty-Nine Main Street in Benton, Kentucky, held a teachers-only sale.
The National Education Association says more than 90% of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms. That adds up, and every discount teachers get counts.
Thursday night, Fifty-Nine Main Street in Benton, Kentucky, held a teachers-only sale. Tiffanie Fields, an elementary school teacher at Carr Elementary in Fulton, Kentucky, was there. "We've been here for two hours waiting in line, but we were first, so if that's what it takes," she laughed.
She's been teaching for four years and has been going to this sale ever since she found out about it. She loves this sale. "It just really does help the checkbook," she said.
It helps her do more for her students. "Just knowing how much of a struggle it is for teachers to afford the things for their students, they just provide you with such a great opportunity to come in and just feel a bag with anything that you would want because a lot of us do come out of pocket for our kids because we love them."
Fifty-Nine Main's owner, Tenia Barr, said this is one of her favorite sales of the year. "It's just our way of giving back to the community. It brings all the teachers together. We cater food, and it's just good to see them all," she said.
Although Thursday was just for teachers to shop, Friday through Sunday will be open for the rest of the community.
"They all seem to really enjoy it, and they keep coming back, so as long as they do, we'll keep having it," Barr said.
"I can tell that the owner really does care about the teachers and educators of the community, and outside the community, I know people travel all over to come to this," Fields said.
Barr also said that they're opening up a new store in Paducah, Kentucky, in September.