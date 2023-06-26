PADUCAH — As Fourth of July weekend approaches, people across the country are getting ready for the food, fun, and fireworks. While fireworks can be fun, they can also be dangerous.
According to the National Fire Association, fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers. Annually, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks.
Paducah Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry wants to remind folks about the rules regarding fireworks inside city limits.
"You cannot shoot fireworks inside the city limits of Paducah. You can do smoke bombs and sparklers, but other than that, you cannot shoot anything off inside the city," Cherry says.
Cherry says fireworks can be bought in the city, but they must be set off outside city limits because of the risk of fire. He says if you want to buy fireworks and set them off yourself, you must "go to a rural area where there's no house in close proximity, at least 200 feet away. And they need to have a bucket of water, so when the firework discharges, they can dump it into a bucket of water to make sure it's out."
Cherry's first rule: children should not be handling or setting off any fireworks.
"Kids from the ages 10 to 14 have the highest rate of fireworks-related injuries, and fireworks on a national average start over 19,000 fires a year," says Cherry. He also emphasizes that there are several other holiday activities that people can partake in instead of setting off fireworks.
Kelly Coday helped out Monday at TNT Fireworks, set up outside Kroger on Park Avenue. She's a mom, too, and she talked about other firework alternatives her kids loved. "My kids always liked things like this or anything that was super popular, like the little dump trucks, or obviously, like roman candles and sparklers," she says.
Cherry doesn't want you to forgo the fun, but he says leaving fireworks to the professionals is the best way to prevent injury.
"I think it's just a good time to spend time with the family and just get together, and it's just something fun for the kids to do," says Coday.
For more information on firework safety click here.